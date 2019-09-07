Rolling Power Outages in Glendale Exacerbated By High Temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Residents in Glendale have been dealing with intermittent power outages since a major substation failure in July that put pressure on the city's power stations.

The pressure was exacerbated by several days of high temperatures combined with an increase in demand on the system, Glendale Water & Power said.

The rolling outages, which the utility said are necessary to avoid a total blackout, were expected to affect customers for an hour at a time Saturday and Sunday.

The Pacific Community Center at 501 S. Pacific Ave was set up as a cooling center for residents until 9 p.m. Saturday.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 4 on Sep. 7, 2019.