Salvage Efforts to Recover Conception Dive Boat Off Santa Cruz Island Suspended Due to Weather, Safety Concerns

Salvage efforts to recover the dive boat Conception that sank in the waters off Santa Cruz Island after a blaze that killed 34 people have been suspended because of weather and safety concerns, officials said Saturday.

Operations were suspended Friday afternoon because of increased winds, swells and currents, said the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department. Efforts are expected to resume Monday.

The owner of the boat contracted Global Diving and Salvage to conduct the operation, which is being overseen by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The 75-foot vessel, which was lying inverted on the ocean floor near Santa Barbara, has been up-righted but remains submerged in about 60 feet of water, sheriff’s officials said. The boat, which investigators are eager to comb through for evidence, has been secured in place.

