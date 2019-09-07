Suspect Sought a Week After Authorities Find Woman Dead in Woodcrest

Authorities on Saturday are looking for a man suspected of killing a woman whose body was found in Woodcrest, about 10 miles south of Riverside.

Deputies found the remains of 42-year-old Brandie Frazier in the 17000 block of Palm Road, near Lake Mathews, at 11 a.m. on Sept. 1, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The officers had responded to a residence at the location after receiving a report of a dead body, the Sheriff’s Department said.

On Saturday, the agency named Eduardo Escoto as a homicide suspect in the case. Detectives believe he might have headed to Mexico in a white, 2016 Chevy Suburban with the California license plate DP522MB. The vehicle has black wheels and a pink Chevy emblem in the front, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities urged anyone who sees Escoto or his SUV to call 911 and refrain from approaching him.

Officials provided no further details about the incident.