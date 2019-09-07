× Woman Dies After Being Struck by 2 Vehicles in San Bernardino, 1 Driver Flees

A woman died after she was struck by two vehicles in San Bernardino Friday night, and police are seeking one of the drivers, who fled the scene, authorities said.

The crash took place about 9:10 p.m. on E Street, just north of 16th Street, San Bernardino Police Department Sgt. E. Thomas said in a written statement.

Two vehicles were headed north when they struck the woman as she crossed E Street, police said. Paramedics took the badly injured woman to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the first vehicle to strike the woman, described as a 22-year-old Bakersfield man, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, according to Thomas.

But the second vehicle that hit the woman fled, officials said. It was described as a light-colored minivan with a woman at the wheel.

The collision remained under investigation. Anyone with informatino was asked to contact San Bernardino police detectives at 909-384-5792.