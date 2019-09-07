Woman Stabs Man After Starting Altercation Near Ventura Park: Police

A bus stop at 190 E. Main St. near Mission Park in Ventura is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

A woman was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a man near a park in Ventura early Saturday morning, the Ventura Police Department said.

Officers were called to 190 E. Main St. near Mission Park at about 5:12 a.m. after a passerby spotted a man sitting at a bus stop with stab wounds to his torso, authorities said.

The 64-year-old man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the department.

The victim told officers that a woman, whom he usually sees at the park, approached him at about 4:40 a.m. and started a verbal altercation with him for no apparent reason, police said.

When the man tried to walk away, the woman stabbed him and fled, authorities said.

A woman matching the description of the suspected stabber was found several blocks away and identified as 53-year-old Maria Robles, according to Ventura police.

Robles was arrested and booked on an assault with a deadly weapon charge, as well as an outstanding misdemeanor narcotics possession warrant from earlier, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Ventura Police Department at 805-339-4488

