Albertsons, Ralphs Reach Tentative Union Deal That Could Avert Major Strike

Two major Southern California supermarket operators reached a tentative deal on a new labor contract that could avert a strike at more than 500 grocery stores by the chains’ 47,000 workers.

Albertsons, which owns Vons and Pavilions, and the Ralphs division of Kroger Co. said they reached the agreement early Sunday with the seven locals of the United Food and Commercial Workers union that represent the workers.

The union confirmed the proposed deal and said its members would start voting Monday whether to ratify the agreement, with the results expected to be announced Thursday.

Terms of the tentative contract were withheld until the workers could review them and vote.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.