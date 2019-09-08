California Boat Fire Victims: United by a Love for Ocean, Taken in Tragedy

The passengers of the Conception dive boat ended their second day in the waters off the California coast with a nighttime swim, exploring a lush, watery world populated with coral and kelp forests.

In the hours after the dive, the passengers on the 75-foot charter boat went below deck, retiring to narrow wooden bunk beds covered with green curtains.

When a massive fire broke out on board around 3 a.m., quickly engulfing the boat, five crew members who were above deck escaped by jumping overboard.

The passengers and one crew member who were below deck were trapped, with the only two exits apparently blocked by flames. The boat sank four hours later.

