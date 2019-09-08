Crews Contain Small Brush Fire Along 118, 5 Freeways in Mission Hills

Posted 1:53 PM, September 8, 2019, by , Updated at 01:58PM, September 8, 2019

Firefighters have contained a brush fire that broke out along the 118 and 5 freeways in Mission Hills on Sunday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department at around 12:30 p.m. said that its ground and air crews were responding to vegetation burning on the right shoulder and median of the 118. They contained the fire on both spots to 1 acre of brush in about 45 minutes, the Fire Department said.

The agency did not report any injuries or damages.

Twitter user Amy Buss posted a video of the fire, which sent billows of smoke onto the freeway as motorists drove by. Another user, @1standOmega, tweeted images of the flames consuming a patch of brush.

The blaze shut down a portion of the freeway, as well as the connectors from the 5 to the 118, as firefighters worked on extinguishing the flames, the California Highway Patrol told the L.A. Daily News.

