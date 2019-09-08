Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford to Challenge Trump in Primary

Mark Sanford talks with people before the debut event for the Dreamliner 787-10 where Donald Trump planned to visit, at Boeing's South Carolina facilities on Feb. 17, 2017. (Credit: Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Mark Sanford, the former South Carolina governor and congressman, has decided to launch a longshot Republican challenge to President Donald Trump.

“I am here to tell you now that I am going to get in,” Sanford said in an interview on “Fox News Sunday.”

When asked why he was taking on an incumbent who’s popular within the party, Sanford said: “I think we need to have a conversation on what it means to be a Republican. I think that as the Republican Party, we have lost our way.”

The 59-year-old Sanford has long been an outspoken critic of Trump’s. He frequently questioned Trump’s motivations and qualifications during the run-up to the 2016 presidential election and called Trump’s candidacy “a particularly tough pill to swallow.”

