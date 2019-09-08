Husband of Missing NorCal Woman Arrested After Her Remains Are Found, Authorities Say

California authorities say they have found what they believe to be the remains of a missing woman.

Heather Gumina appears in a photo released by the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office in Northern California on July 19, 2019, after she was reported missing.

The Sacramento Bee reported that the discovery of El Dorado County woman Heather Gumina prompted a homicide investigation by the county sheriff’s office.

Sheriff office officials say her 44-year-old husband Anthony Gumina was arrested Friday on suspicion of felony domestic violence and first degree murder.

Authorities served him with a no bail warrant for domestic violence and a search warrant.

Police say the human remains were discovered during the search in the Pleasant Valley area east of Sacramento.

Gumina and her car were reported missing in July.

At the time, her mother told KTLA sister station KTXL that Gumina’s three children were becoming increasingly worried as she remained missing.

“He keeps looking for his mom,” said Gumina’s mother,  Joanna Russell, of her 4-year-old grandson. “Each day that goes by, the hopes of finding her OK get a little bit more scary.”

Authorities say they found her car weeks later in El Dorado County.

