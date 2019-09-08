Inglewood Police Seek Missing 9-Year-Old Boy with Autism

Authorities asked the public’s help Sunday in finding a nonverbal 9-year-old boy with autism who went missing in Inglewood.

Zavire Dion Portis was last seen just before 4 p.m. when he walked away from his mother’s car, which was parked at Vicente Park, in the 700 block of E. Warren Lane, the Inglewood Police Department said in a written statement.

He’s described as Black, 4 feet tall, about 70 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The boy was wearing a white-and-gray tie-died shirt and orange shorts went he went missing, officials added.

“Zavire Portis is autistic and cannot speak,” according to the police statement. No possible destinations were known.

Anyone with information can reach the Inglewood police at 310-412-5211.