Report Finds Palmdale Teachers Were ‘Ignorant’ But Not Racist When They Posed With Noose

Four elementary school teachers who were placed on leave after a photo of them smiling and holding a noose circulated on social media were not motivated by racism and were unaware of the pain and hurt it would cause the Palmdale School District community, an investigator concluded in a new report.

But the actions of the Summerwind Elementary School teachers in May were “ignorant, lacked judgment, and exhibited a gross disregard for professional decorum in a school setting,” according to the report released Friday.

The photo sparked a public outcry and the teachers were placed on paid administrative leave while investigators looked into the matter. The district also held a town hall meeting to address community concerns.

The principal, who took the picture on her phone, resigned in July.

