Ahead of the Susan G. Komen Orange County's MORE THAN PINK Walk, CEO Megan Klink and breast cancer survivor Angelique Fong discuss the expanded focus for the annual event, previously called "Race for the Cure." The MORE THAN PINK Walk takes place on Sunday, September 22nd at more than 25 locations across the country. For details on the Orange County chapter's event in Newport Beach, visit KomenOC.org/walk.

Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sunday, September 8, 2019.