Suspect in Fatal Shooting at Stanton Motel Arrested in Bakersfield

A SWAT team arrested a man in Bakersfield Sunday in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in a Stanton motel last month, authorities said.

The shooting took place about 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 26 at the Villa Motel, 11672 Beach Blvd., according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance and shooting found the victim shot to death inside a motel room, officials said at the time.

“Orange County Sheriff’s investigators have been actively investigating since the homicide occurred,” sheriff’s officials said in a written statement. “The suspect arrested today is believed to have been involved, and then fled the Orange County area following the incident.”

Once detectives tracked the suspect to Bakersfield, he was arrested with help from a Kern County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.

“We are grateful for Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood and his personnel for their assistance with the apprehension of this murder suspect,” Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said. “Both of our counties are safer tonight with this dangerous suspect in custody.”

The identity of the suspect was not released pending booking, officials said. The victim’s identity was also not available Sunday evening.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7000. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 866-847-6227.

