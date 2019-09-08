Teen Critically Injured, 2 Others Hurt in Drive-By Shooting Outside Hacienda Heights House Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A teenager remained in critical condition Sunday following a drive-by shooting that also injured two others outside a Hacienda Heights home, officials said.

The incident happened near a house party at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 16000 block of Garo Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Three minors were standing outside when gunfire erupted from a vehicle that approached them, the Sheriff's Department told KTLA. Two rounds were shot, striking one of them, a boy, in the torso, the agency said.

That victim, previously described by officials as a 15-year-old, had to undergo surgery and was listed in critical condition at Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center on Saturday morning.

A second boy was hit in the leg and a girl was struck in the rear, but their injuries were not life threatening, the Sheriff's Department said. The boy is 16 and the girl is 17, Lt. James Long said on Saturday.

Witnesses described their attackers as four male individuals in a grey sedan, according to officials.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff's Department's Industry station at 626-330-3322. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app "P3 Tips" or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

33.993068 -117.968676