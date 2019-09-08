× Tenaja Fire: Nearly 2,000-Acre Blaze in Murrieta Area Is 56% Contained

Firefighters on Sunday continued to gain control of a brush fire that has burned nearly 2,000 acres in the Murrieta and La Cresta areas in Riverside.

The blaze, called the Tenaja Fire, was 56% contained as of Sunday morning, three days after it ignited, according to CalFire. Officials have lowered the estimated acreage from 2,000 acres to 1,940 due to better mapping, the agency added.

“Fire activity remained minimal overnight,” CalFire said in a statement. “Firefighters will continue containment and mop up operations for the next several days.”

Authorities expected full containment of the fire on Friday.

Around 700 fire personnel continued to battle the flames, which at some point threatened as many as 2,000 homes. The fire triggered mandatory evacuations, which were lifted Friday morning.

The blaze damaged two residences, and three firefighters suffered injuries that were not life threatening, officials said.

The Santa Rosa Plateau Ecological Reserve and Sylvan Meadows were expected to remain closed “for some time,” CalFire said.