Tom Steyer, CA Billionaire and Trump Critic, Qualifies for October Presidential Debate

Tom Steyer, a California billionaire and leader of a movement to impeach President Trump, qualified on Sunday for October’s Democratic presidential debate.

Steyer received the support of 2% in a CBS News/YouGov poll of Nevada voters, the final mark he needed to hit to take part in the debate in Ohio.

Steyer will join 10 other candidates who have already met the thresholds set by the Democratic National Committee. Because there are now 11 participants, the debate will likely be split over two nights on Oct. 15 and 16 in Ohio. The DNC has not announced the exact location or media hosts of the fourth debate.

Steyer’s appearance will give the former hedge fund manager turned environmental activist the largest audience he has ever faced in what could be a critical moment for his fledgling presidential campaign. (He initially said he wasn’t running for president in January, before changing his mind and declaring a bid in July.)

