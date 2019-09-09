1 Dead, 2 Wounded in Shooting Near Family Dollar Store in San Bernardino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A shooting near a grocery store in San Bernardino left one dead and two injured, officials said Monday.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the Family Dollar store at 1137 W. Base Line St. around 8:47 p.m. Sunday, San Bernardino police Lt. Shank told KTLA. They arrived to find a male victim with a gunshot wound to the back, Shank said.

Investigators believe the attack might have started about a block away on L Street, near 11th Street, where they found a second male victim wounded and another dead on the sidewalk, as well as about a dozen gun shell casings on the ground.

The surviving victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Authorities have not made an arrest in the incident.

The Police Department provided no further information.