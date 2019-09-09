Brown University Official Suspended Amid Probe Into Alleged Cover-Up Involving Epstein

Posted 11:21 AM, September 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:25AM, September 9, 2019
Jeffrey Epstein appears in a March 28, 2017 photo released by the New York State Sex Offender Registry.

Jeffrey Epstein appears in a March 28, 2017, photo released by the New York State Sex Offender Registry.

Brown University has placed a fundraising director on administrative leave following a report that accused him of helping cover up disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s connections to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab.

Brown spokesman Brian Clark told The Providence Journal Sunday that Peter Cohen, director of development for computer and data science, is on leave pending a review. Clark says Brown hasn’t received donations from Epstein.

A phone call seeking comment from Cohen was made Monday.

Journalist Nicholas Thompson, left, speaks to then director of the MIT Media Lab Joi Ito on stage during The New Yorker Festival at One World Trade Center on Oct. 3, 2015 in New York City. (Credit: Anna Webber/Getty Images for The New Yorker)

Journalist Nicholas Thompson, left, speaks to then director of the MIT Media Lab Joi Ito on stage during The New Yorker Festival at One World Trade Center on Oct. 3, 2015 in New York City. (Credit: Anna Webber/Getty Images for The New Yorker)

MIT says Media Lab director Joi Ito resigned Saturday. The New Yorker reported Friday the lab had a more extensive fundraising relationship with Epstein than previously acknowledged and tried to conceal its extent.

The story included emails from Cohen about Epstein.

Harvard Law School has also accepted Ito’s resignation as a visiting professor.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.