CA Lawmakers Pass Measure Giving Victims of USC Gynecologist More Time to Sue

California lawmakers on Monday acted to temporarily lift the statute of limitations on lawsuits for damages over sex abuse allegations against former USC campus gynecologist George Tyndall, accusations that were brought to light in a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation by the Los Angeles Times.

The bill, which was approved unanimously Monday by the Assembly, now goes to Gov. Gavin Newsom for consideration.

Tyndall has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that he engaged in sexual misconduct against 16 former patients at the campus clinic dating back to 2009. N early 400 women have made allegations against Tyndall to police and prosecutors covering other parts of his 27-year career at the university.

The statute of limitations for damages arising from a sexual assault that occurred when the victim was an adult is 10 years from the date of the last actionable conduct or three years from the discovery of the resulting injury, whichever is later.

