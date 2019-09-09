Couple Heartbroken After Puppy Dies While Left With Rover Dogsitter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A couple's beloved pug puppy, Shrimp, is dead after being left in the care of a Rover dogsitter.

Victor Reznik and Constance Melkonian said the sitter left the puppy's body in a plastic tub on their porch for over 48 hours, and gave them no explanation how he died. They said the Rover company also did little to help them.

"Rover gave us a hundred-dollar credit to get a new dog walker," Reznik said. "'To vet new dog walkers' were the words that they used, and they said that they can't provide us with anymore information because of their confidentiality policy."