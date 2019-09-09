Delays Expected at LAX Due to Construction Work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect some renovation-related delays at the Los Angeles International Airport this week.

The LAX planned to close sections of Terminal 2 and 3 from Sept. 9 to 13 as crews worked on widening the center island curb. It's among a number of projects the hub is undertaking this year.

"Curb space remains tight in the area and motorists are encouraged to consider parking in a structure when picking up passengers," airport officials said in a statement.

The airport also began closures of rideshare drop-off spots so crews could start demolition work between Terminals 5 and 6. Ride App Pickup Stop E was set to remain closed through 5 a.m. Tuesday, and signs will redirect drivers to nearby stops D and F.

LAX has an interactive map of current construction projects and how they could affect travelers.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 9, 2019.