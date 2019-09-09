Detectives Investigating After Missing 9-Year-Old Boy With Autism Found Dead in Inglewood Park Pool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police on Monday said they are seeking information in the disappearance of a 9-year-old boy with autism whose body was found in park swimming pool in Inglewood hours after he was reported missing.

Zavire Dion Portis was last seen alive around shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday, when he walked away from his mother's car, which was parked at Edward Vincent Park at 700 E. Warren Ln., according to an Inglewood Police Department statement.

"We got a call about 4 p.m. from a frantic mother that she had lost her child over here at Edward Vincent Park," Lt. Neal Cochran said.

The woman told police she was with her three children and had stopped the car to get a drink from a water fountain.

"When she went back to the car, the other siblings told her that the child had wandered off," Cochran said.

A search for the missing boy began immediately, and the effort included patrol, air and K-9 units.

Around 9:30 p.m., park patrons discovered a child's body in a closed pool on the park's premises and alerted patrol units, according to the police statement.

Cochran told KTLA on Sunday that the boy's body was spotted at the bottom of the pool by a group of neighborhood children.

Family members identified the deceased child as Zavire.

Homicide detectives have been brought in to investigate. The incident appears to be an accident, but a full investigation was necessary to rule out the possibility of foul play, Cochran explained.

Police are asking for the public's help as they try to piece together what happened between the time Zavire was last seen and when his body was found.

Anyone with information about the incident to call detectives at 310-412-5246. Anonymous tips can also be left by dialing 888- 412-7463.