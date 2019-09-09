Fabric Warehouse Burns in DTLA’s Arts District; 3 Firefighters Hospitalized

It took nearly three hours for 186 firefighters to extinguish a large blaze that broke out at a fabric warehouse in the Arts District in downtown Los Angeles early Monday, officials said.

Three firefighters were taken to the hospital, two for minor injuries and the other for exhaustion, according to the L.A. Fire Department. No civilians were hurt.

The agency responded to wholesale building Payman Fabric at 1915 E. 7th St. just after midnight, Capt. Erik Scott told KTLA. Flames were burning through the roof of the 10,360 square-foot one-story building, which contained a lot of material that burned and caused a partial roof collapse.

Crews managed to prevent the flames from spreading to two adjacent businesses, an arts-and-craft supply business and what appeared to be a paint company, officials said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.