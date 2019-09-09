× Federal Investigators in Santa Barbara Trying to Determine if Deadly Boat Fire Was a Crime

On Monday, about 15 federal agents were examining the Truth, a vessel similar to the Conception, at the Santa Barbara Harbor.

Both the Conception, where 34 died in a fire a week ago, and the Truth are owned by the same company, Truth Aquatics, which has come under growing scrutiny.

Agents were on all levels. Several were looking at the ladder going from the galley deck to the wheelhouse. Others were lifting up compartment covers and taking notes.

Law enforcement sources say the federal investigation — which includes the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Coast Guard — is trying to determine whether any crime occurred in the worst maritime disaster in modern California history.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.