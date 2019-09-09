Fire in Santa Barbara County Causes Power Outages, Prompts Road Closures

About 10,000 people were without power in Santa Barbara County after a few small fires broke out Monday afternoon, prompting mandatory evacuations and road closures.

About 600 firefighters and resources from multiple agencies — including five tankers, three helicopters and eight hand crews — were on the scene of the McMurray fire, which had grown to about 200 acres and was 20% contained as of 7:45 pm.

#McMurray Fire- A Bae-146 tanker drops phos-chek on the fire north of Buellton. pic.twitter.com/ibP560i8y6 — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) September 10, 2019

Firefighters were able to stop forward progression about 8 p.m. for the blaze burning east-southeast from where it started about 2 miles north of Buellton on the east side of the 101 Freeway, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The California Highway Patrol reopened one lane of the 101 northbound near Buellton about 8 p.m. after shutting down northbound lanes from State Route 246 to State Route 154 for four hours.

