Former ‘Survivor’ Producer Convicted in 2010 Death of Wife in Cancun Released From Prison

Bruce Beresford-Redman, the former producer of reality TV series "Survivor" who spent years in a Mexican prison in connection to the death of his wife, has been released from custody, and is now back home in Southern California.
Beresford-Redman was convicted in the killing of his wife Monica Burgos at a Cancun resort in 2010. She found nude inside a sewer, having been beaten and strangled, investigators said.
He was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and after serving 7 and a half, is now a free man.
KTLA learned that Beresford-Redman was released 2 months ago, and caught up with him outside his home, but he had little to say.
"Thanks, I really have no comment. I appreciate your interest," Beresford-Redman said. "Thank you. There's no comment."