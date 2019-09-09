Former ‘Survivor’ Producer Convicted in 2010 Death of Wife in Cancun Released From Prison

Posted 11:40 PM, September 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:50PM, September 9, 2019

Bruce Beresford-Redman, the former producer of reality TV series "Survivor" who spent years in a Mexican prison in connection to the death of his wife, has been released from custody, and is now back home in Southern California.

Beresford-Redman was convicted in the killing of his wife Monica Burgos at a Cancun resort in 2010. She found nude inside a sewer, having been beaten and strangled, investigators said.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and after serving 7 and a half, is now a free man.

KTLA learned that Beresford-Redman was released 2 months ago, and caught up with him outside his home, but he had little to say.

"Thanks, I really have no comment. I appreciate your interest," Beresford-Redman said. "Thank you. There's no comment."

