Former USC Gynecologist Accused of Sexually Abusing Patients Surrenders His Medical License

George Tyndall, the former USC gynecologist accused of sexual misconduct, appears in court. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The former USC gynecologist accused of mistreating scores of patients has surrendered his medical license, state officials said Monday.

The announcement came two months after George Tyndall was arrested and charged with committing more than two dozen felonies at the campus clinic where he practiced for decades.

“The incidents outlined in the Board’s accusation against George Tyndall are egregious violations,” said Kimberly Kirchmeyer, executive director of the California Medical Board, in a statement released by the board.

“On behalf of California consumers, the Board achieved the highest level of patient protection with the surrender of Tyndall’s license.”

