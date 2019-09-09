× L.A. Proposal Would Bar Homeless People From Sleeping on Sidewalks in at Least 26% of the City

Night after night, Sheila Nassau hunts for a good spot to sleep in Hollywood — somewhere safe where no one will bother her.

It’s not easy, she said. Under existing rules in Los Angeles, homeless people who bed down on the streets for the night are supposed to stay away from doorways and driveways. Now a plan under consideration at City Hall could make it harder to find a spot by imposing rules that would bar people from resting on streets and sidewalks in at least 26 percent of the city, a Times analysis has found.

Those restrictions would come on top of existing rules that put other areas of L.A. off limits at night. For example, homeless people are already supposed to clear out of many parks, which cover an additional 15 percent of the city.

“These people need to be in our shoes for once,” Nassau said as she sat on a Selma Avenue sidewalk one recent morning. “See what it’s like.”

