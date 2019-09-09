× LAPD Seeks Driver in Pico-Robertson Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed 30-Year-Old Man

The driver in a Pico-Robertson hit-and-run crash that killed a 30-year-old man last month remained at large Monday, according to police.

Street racing or road rage are being probed as possible causes of the Aug. 29 crash as it remains under investigation, authorities said.

Two vehicles were both driving westbound along Pico Boulevard at a high rate of speed just before 6 a.m. when one of the cars — a dark blue 2015 Infiniti Q70L — lost control and slammed into a building at the corner of Pico and South Crest Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Ernest Jordan was later identified as the driver of the Infiniti by his father, William Jordan. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a gray SUV, never stopped. Surveillance video appears to show the two vehicles driving alongside each other just before the crash.

LAPD officials issued a plea for the public’s help finding the driver of the gray SUV on Monday. A $50,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to an arrest and conviction or other resolution to the case — in accordance with a city policy that started in 2015.

Hours after the deadly collision, Jordan’s father described him as a hard-working single father of two preteen girls. He said his son was on his way to work at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information can contact LAPD Detective Sasaki at 213-473-0234. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed 877-527-3247. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.