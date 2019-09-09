Man Killed, 2 Others Hurt in 2nd Shooting in Less Than 30 Hours Outside a House Party in Hacienda Heights: LASD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are investigating Monday after a man was killed and two other people were injured near a party at a Hacienda Heights home they believe was rented through Airbnb. It's the second shooting that happened outside a house party in less than 30 hours in the suburban community in the San Gabriel Valley.

Gunfire broke out at around 1:33 a.m. in the 1700 block of Vallecito Drive, a residential street in Hacienda Heights, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

It appeared that one man was struck and killed inside a car, Lt. James Long with the agency's Industry station told KTLA. A woman in the vehicle suffered minor injuries from glass debris, Long said.

In the same block, another woman was shot in the arm, Long said.

There had been a party going at a residence in the area, which was possibly an Airbnb rental, the lieutenant added.

Philip Trujillo said he was with his dog in his front yard when he heard about 20 to 25 shots from what sounded like an AK-47.

He saw people scrambling to leave before he grabbed his dog and went into his garage, Trujillo said. He later saw a man on the ground bleeding in the upper torso.

He said the Airbnb rental where the party was happening is located on Turbull Canyon, but since people could not park there, they typically end up on Vallecito Drive.

“Every Friday, Saturday night, we’ve got cars filling the streets," Trujillo told KTLA. "Usually, they’re just dropping their beer cans and leaving, and that’s that. Now it’s been a shooting and my neighbor is dead."

What prompted the attack remained under investigation.

On Saturday night, about 2 miles east, another shooting occurred outside a party at a Hacienda Heights home. That drive-by shooting left a 15-year-old in critical condition and two other teenagers with injuries that were not life-threatening, the Sheriff's Department said.

Authorities have not announced an arrest in either incident.