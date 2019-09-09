× No Charges Filed Yet Against Woman Suspected of Ramming Car Into Mustang Near Hollywood Taco Truck

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Offices did not file charges against a woman suspected of repeatedly ramming her car into a parked Ford Mustang in Hollywood last month, officials said.

The case against Amber Rose Darbinyan was sent back for further investigation, said Ricardo Santiago, a spokesman for the DA’s Office.

Investigators were seeking felony vandalism, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor hit-and-run charges against Darbinyan, who was scheduled to appear in court Monday after surrendering to police on Sept. 5.

The incident in question occurred about 2 a.m. Aug. 25 near a taco truck on the corner of Western and Lexington avenues.

A woman is seen on video screaming at a group standing around a Mustang that was blocking her Mercedes-Benz in a crowded area.

The woman then rammed the Mustang with her car and the driver got out of the other vehicle, video shows.

Another person in the vehicle told KTLA the woman hit him in the leg with the car before she drove off and later returned on foot.

Darbinyan surrendered to the Los Angeles Police Police Department’s Hollywood station with her attorney, Jose F. Romero said, 10 days later.

Romero said he provided police with cellphone video showing a verbal conflict with seven or eight people allegedly attacking the woman and an object being thrown at her during the incident.

Romero said Darbinyan is a media personality who has been attacked before because of her image in Armenian television.