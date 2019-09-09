BREAKING: Criminal Probe Launched Into Dive Boat Fire; Focus Will Be on Possible Safety Lapses, Sources Say

NTSB Says California Officials Failed to Fix Highway Barrier Before Deadly Tesla Crash in Bay Area

Taken on March 28, 2018, this photo at a California Department of Transportation yard shows (on right) the crash attenuator involved in a fatal crash in Mountain View on March 23, 2018. On the left is an undamaged attenuator. (Credit: California Department of Transportation via NTSB)

The National Transportation Safety Board has issued a safety recommendation urging California transportation officials to move faster to repair highway safety barriers damaged by vehicles.

The NTSB recommendation Monday comes in a report that says California officials failed to fix a highway safety barrier before a fatal March 2018 collision in a Mountain View crash that killed an Apple engineer. The barrier had been damaged 11 days before the Tesla in Autopilot mode crashed into it.

The federal agency says it previously identified problems in a fatal 2016 crash in San Jose when a barrier damaged 44 days earlier had not been fixed.

California Department of Transportation spokesman Matt Rocco says the department is reviewing the NTSB report to determine its next steps but declined to answer questions.

