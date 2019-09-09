Peter Moffatt, Actor/Filmmaker

Peter Moffatt is a Hollywood hopeful by way of Missouri. Peter describes growing up as an inside kid—mostly staying indoors and becoming enthralled with television. Sadly, when he was still just a kid, Peter’s father passed away, and Peter was left searching meaning and for a role model. He finally began to break out of his shell after joining theater to impress a school crush, and found found he really loved performing. He even went to college for theater.

Then, Peter met a talent scout who would eventually convince Peter to move to Hollywood. But instead of red carpets and flashing lights, Peter found himself facing the darker, seedier side of the industry—The one filled with vultures looking to take advantage of young dreamers. But Peter could not be chased away, and would later discover that everything that has happened to him throughout his life is part of a story that only he can tell.

