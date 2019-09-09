× Police Seek Person Who Slashed Tires of More Than 30 Vehicles in Rancho Cucamonga Apartment Complex

Authorities are looking for a person who slashed the tires of more than 30 vehicles in a Rancho Cucamonga apartment complex over the weekend.

The vandalism was discovered about 5:10 a.m. at the apartment complex along the 8200 block of Vineyard Avenue.

Rancho Cucamonga police suspect the vandalism occurred sometime in the early morning hours. The person is believed to have gone through the complex and slashed the tires.

Some of the vehicles had all four tires slashed, police said in a news release.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident, or anyone with personal video surveillance that might have captured the vandal, to come forward. They can call the police department, and those wishing to remain anonymous can call 1-800-78-CRIME.