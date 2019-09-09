× Redondo Beach Man, 20, Gets 10 Years in Prison for Fatally Shooting His Father

A 20-year-old Redondo Beach man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting his father last year, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Vincent Maxwell Finocchio pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter on Aug. 20 and admitted to using a shotgun when he killed his father at their home on May 27, 2018, according to prosecutors.

He and his father, Frank Finnochio Jr., 46, were in a dispute over his girlfriend when he fired at him.

Frank was already dead when police arrived to their home in the 2800 block of Fisk Lane after Vincent called 911 to report the shooting himself, according to the Daily Breeze.

Vincent was initially charged with murder in the days after the shooting and prosecutors said at the time he could face up to 50 years to life in prison.

When asked why prosecutors decided to pursue lesser charges, DA’s office spokesman Ricardo Santiago would not provide further details.

