USC Athletic Director Lynn Swann Resigns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

USC athletic director Lynn Swann has resigned after three tumultuous years atop one of the nation’s most prestigious athletic departments.

Swann signed his letter of resignation on Monday, just two weeks into USC’s football season. Dave Roberts, a special advisor to the president who once oversaw USC’s compliance department, will step in as interim athletic director.

In a letter announcing Swann’s choice to step down, new university president Carol Folt called Swann “a leader on and off the field at USC for nearly five decades.”

“He will forever be a valued member of the Trojan family,” Folt wrote.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.