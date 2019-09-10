× Cal State Fullerton Police Searching for Man in On-Campus Rape

California State University Fullerton police on Tuesday said they were looking for a man in connection with a rape reported on campus.

The attack happened at around midnight inside an elevator in the Nutwood parking structure, according to the university’s Police Department.

They described the assailant as a 25-year-old white man about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 160 pounds. He has shoulder-length brown hair, a small mole near his right eye and light blue or green eyes, police said.

He was wearing a plain, navy blue t-shirt and black shorts, according to authorities. The man did not use any weapons, officials said.

“If seen, do not engage the suspect and dial/text 9-1-1,” police said in a tweet.

Officials provided no further details about the case.

On Aug. 19, the first day of the school year, a retired university administrator was fatally stabbed by a co-worker on a campus parking lot. A suspect has been charged in that incident.