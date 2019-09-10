Cantina Frida Restaurant Food Menu With Operation Manager Mayra Mejia and Executive Chef Luis Beltran
-
3 Men Sentenced in East Compton Gang Shooting That Wounded 4-Year-Old Boy
-
Trejo’s Tacos and Trejo’s Cantina Debut New Meatless Tacos & Burritos
-
Teen Boy Stabbed Outside High School in Pomona; Suspect Arrested
-
Survivors of O.C. Stabbing Attack Feel Terrorized, Lucky to Be Alive
-
Possibly the Only Known Recording of Artist Frida Kahlo’s Voice Found, Mexican Sound Library Says
-
-
Judge Denies L.A. Councilman Huizar’s Request to Delay Lawsuit Alleging Discrimination, Workplace Harassment
-
Texas Man Stored Slain Wife’s Body in Freezer, Then Showed a Friend Before Killing Himself: Police
-
Boston Red Sox Legend David Ortiz En Route to Boston After He Was Shot at Dominican Republic Club
-
Calls Intensify for Puerto Rico Governor’s Resignation After Private Messages Leaked
-
Number of Migrants Waiting at U.S.-Mexico Border Surges to 40K — a Dramatic Rise From Earlier in Year
-
-
Mattel Debuts Iconic Barbie Dolls Honoring Rosa Parks, Sally Ride on Women’s Equality Day
-
Dinner at Beauty & Essex to Kick Off LAFW With Chef Chris Santos and Chef Antonia Lofaso
-
World Premiere of ‘Always Running’ at Casa 0101 Theater With Author and Co-Writer Luis J. Rodriguez