College Admissions Scam: How Much Parents Paid in Bribes Could Impact How They're Sentenced

As a judge in Boston prepares to sentence parents in the college admissions cheating scandal, prosecutors, defense lawyers and others are battling over unresolved questions: Is prison the right punishment? And, if so, should the amount of money a parent paid in the scam determine their time behind bars?

So far, 15 of the nearly three dozen parents charged with conspiring to commit fraud with the scam’s leader, college admission consultant William “Rick” Singer, have pleaded guilty. The first two in the group were slated to be sentenced this week, but U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani hit pause in the proceedings to resolve a stark disagreement over how she should calculate the parents’ culpability.

The dispute revolves around whether Singer caused the universities and testing companies he exploited any financial loss. Under federal sentencing guidelines, prison terms for fraud are typically pegged to a victim’s financial loss. If the loss cannot be tallied, the amount a perpetrator gained can be used instead. Singer has pleaded guilty to four felonies, acknowledging he rigged SAT and ACT exams for his clients and misrepresented their children as recruits for sports they didn’t play.

Since March, when they announced charges against Singer, his alleged accomplices and parents, prosecutors have portrayed the universities and companies that administer college entrance exams as the victims in the case. Instead of attempting to pin down the loss to a particular school or company, prosecutors required parents to sign plea agreements that included proposed prison sentences based on the amount of money they paid in Singer’s scheme.

