Best Selling Author, Celebrity Trainer and Nutrition Expert Harley Pasternak joined us live to talk about his brand new product that just hit the market called Sweetkick. Harley has always been a believer of a low sugar lifestyle and started working on this project 4 years ago and is the co-founder of the company. Sweetkick is a mighty mint and powder combo designed to help you take control of your sugar cravings! These plant-based Sugar Control Mints help suppress the taste of sweetness in the sugary snacks and drinks you crave. For more info, you can visit their website or follow them on social media. For more info on Harley, you can check out his website or follow him on social media.
Control Your Sugar Cravings With Sweetkick
