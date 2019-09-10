× Crash Into Super 8 Motel in Echo Park Leaves 2 in Critical Condition

Two people are in critical condition after a car struck a Super 8 motel, hit a fire hydrant, and slammed into a tree in Echo Park, authorities said Monday.

The two-vehicle crash happened at Vin Scully Avenue and Sunset Boulevard around 9 p.m.

A vehicle struck a Super 8 motel, a fire hydrant, and a tree, according to Scott LaRue, Battalion Chief with Los Angeles Fire Department. Two adults were trapped inside the vehicle until they were freed by firefighters. Both were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Firefighters said another vehicle was involved in the crash, but only sustained minor damage and there were no injuries.

Fire crews worked to shore up an awning on the Super 8 to make sure there was no danger of collapse. Building inspectors were also working to scene to assess building.

There were no injuries inside the Super 8, and no evacuations, LaRue said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.