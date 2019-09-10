Ex-Rosemead High School Track Coach Admits to Sex Crimes With 14-Year-Old Student

A former high school track coach in Rosemead has admitted to committing sex crimes against a student beginning when she was 14 years old, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Fidel Camarena Dominguez, 37, pleaded no contest to two counts of lewd act upon a child 14 or 15 on Monday and has been sentenced to three years in state prison. The La Puente man must also register as a lifetime sex offender.

He had sex with the female student from February 2015 to June 2017, according to prosecutors. She came forward on Feb. 22 and told authorities Dominguez was her track coach at the time of the crimes.

The former coach would pick the victim up on the weekends and drive her to his home to have sex, authorities have said.

When Dominguez was first charged in early March, prosecutors also filed several other charges against him — including four additional counts of lewd act upon a child 14 or 15, two counts each of oral copulation of a person under 16, unlawful sexual intercourse, oral copulation of a person under 18 and dissuading a witness.

At the time, the DA’s office said he could face a maximum possible sentence of more than 10 years in prison if convicted of all 11 charges.

Dominguez was previously listed as the head coach of Rosemead High School’s track and field team on a web page that has since been taken down.

