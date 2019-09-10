Homeless Man Arrested After Using Axe to Smash Windows in Lowe’s Parking Lot in Ventura

A homeless man was arrested Tuesday after he ran into the parking lot of a Ventura Lowe’s Home Improvement store, grabbed an axe, and smashed several windows, the Ventura Police Department said in a news release.

The incident at Lowe’s happened after witnesses reported seeing the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Andrew Martinez, engaged in a physical fight near Porter Lane and Empire Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the fight broke out after individuals confronted Martinez about being in possession of stolen property.

Martinez began throwing rocks and brandished a knife at the victims before fleeing the area on foot.

Police said one of the victims called 911 and followed Martinez on a skateboard and updated dispatchers on his location.

At that point, police said he ran to the parking lot of a Lowe’s on Mill’s Road, near the Pacific View Mall, and stole and axe from another victim. He broke several windows using the axe before officers arrived and took him into custody.

Martinez was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing, possession of a dangerous weapon, vandalism, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

No one was injured as a result of this incident.