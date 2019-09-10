Man Critical After Being Struck by 2 Hit-and-Run Drivers in Broadway-Manchester Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man crossing a South Los Angeles street with a walker was left in critical condition after being struck by a pair of hit-and-run drivers Monday night.

The incident occurred about 10:25 p.m. as the 65-year-old victim was crossing Century Boulevard just west of South Main Street in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release.

Investigators believe the unidentified man was struck by two drivers, neither of whom stopped or rendered aid, Sgt. Tim Jones said.

Video from the scene showed the victim’s walker still in the roadway as police conducted their investigation.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the news release.

One of the cars may have been a blue Honda hatchback being driven by a female, Jones said.

No description of the other driver or vehicle was available.

It was unclear if the victim was in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information can call the LAPD anonymous tip line at 800-222-8477.