Man Suspected in Series of Ventura County Robberies Arrested in North Carolina

A man suspected in a series of robberies in Ventura County was arrested in North Carolina and extradited back to California, officials said Tuesday.

One of the robberies occurred on Aug. 8 at a Mobil gas station at 445 N. Ventu Park Rd. in Newbury Park.

Authorities said the “manner in which the robbery was committed” matched two other incidents in Ventura County, one in Camarillo and one in Ventura. Officials did not elaborate on any of the crimes.

An investigation by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office linked the three robberies, along with a fourth that occurred in Oxnard, to Andre Ingram.

Detectives learned Ingram had been arrested in North Carolina on unrelated charges and was in custody there. The suspect was eventually extradited to Ventura County and arrested on suspicion of four counts of second degree robbery.

Ingram had additional outstanding warrants and his bail was set at $375,000. He is set to appear in court on Tuesday.