Man Wearing ‘I Go Hard’ Shirt Arrested After Short Pursuit in Hemet

A Hemet man wearing a T-shirt declaring “I go hard” was arrested following a brief pursuit early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Steven Alvarez, 32, was first wanted for disturbing residents on the 2800 block of Cindy Lane around 4:40 a.m., Hemet police said in a news release.

Various callers told authorities that a man was spending the early morning hours racing up and down the street in a blue Honda Civic.

Officers who responded say they found Alvarez driving recklessly, and he refused to pull over even after they turned on their lights and sirens.

Alvarez “went hard for about 2 miles at speeds exceeding 60 mph,” the news release states.

The chase ended near the corner of Florida and Sanderson avenues, police said. It was unclear whether Alvarez relented or was unable to continue.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of felony evading without further incident. Officials said he was being held on $100,000 bail.