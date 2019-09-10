Metrolink Train Hits Car Abandoned on Tracks, Causing Cancellations and Delays

Posted 11:22 PM, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 11:32PM, September 10, 2019
A vehicle is seen after being struck by a Metrolink train in Canyon Country on Sep. 10, 2019. (Credit: Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station on Twitter)

A vehicle is seen after being struck by a Metrolink train in Canyon Country on Sep. 10, 2019. (Credit: Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station on Twitter)

A Metrolink train struck a vehicle left on the tracks in Canyon Country, causing multiple train cancellations and delays on Tuesday.

Around 6:45 p.m., Metrolink tweeted that a train hit a vehicle on the AV Line 285 to Palmdale between Via Princessa and Vincent Grade/Acton.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said in a tweet that the vehicle appeared to be unoccupied.

There were no reported injuries in the incident.

Metrolink announced numerous slowdowns and changes in service, and offered some affected passengers Uber vouchers. Others may be eligible for a refund.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.