Metrolink Train Hits Car Abandoned on Tracks, Causing Cancellations and Delays

A Metrolink train struck a vehicle left on the tracks in Canyon Country, causing multiple train cancellations and delays on Tuesday.

Around 6:45 p.m., Metrolink tweeted that a train hit a vehicle on the AV Line 285 to Palmdale between Via Princessa and Vincent Grade/Acton.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said in a tweet that the vehicle appeared to be unoccupied.

There were no reported injuries in the incident.

Deputies investigating scene in Canyon Country where vehicle was struck on tracks by Metrolink. Vehicle appeared to be unoccupied. pic.twitter.com/XoVJ1u9OFc — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) September 11, 2019

Metrolink announced numerous slowdowns and changes in service, and offered some affected passengers Uber vouchers. Others may be eligible for a refund.