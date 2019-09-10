Milwaukee Mother Charged With Neglect After Death of 16-Year-Old Son Who Weighed 42 Pounds

Posted 9:38 AM, September 10, 2019, by

A Milwaukee mother is facing child neglect charges following the death of her 42-pound teenage son.

A criminal complaint says Iraida Pizarro-Osorio brought her 16-year-old son to a medical clinic in Milwaukee last week after he became unresponsive. The teen died at the clinic. The complaint says he weighed just 42 pounds.

Pizarro-Osorio told police he had a genetic disorder, was epileptic and autistic and that the condition impacted his ability to gain weight. She said he also had the mental capacity of a small child and never weighed more than 75 to 80 pounds.

Milwaukee police have ordered the medical examiner's office not to disclose the child's cause of death. Pizarro-Osorio's public defender declined to comment on the case.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.