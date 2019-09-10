Fatal Crash Leaves PCH Closed in Pacific Palisades; Traffic Jammed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One person was killed in a multivehicle collision on the Pacific Coast Highway has left all lanes closed in Pacific Palisades on Tuesday morning, according to Caltrans.

The crash was reported about 8 a.m. on PCH between Chautauqua Boulevard and Temescal Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol's incident log. The area is right by Will Rogers State Beach.

At least four vehicles appeared to be involved in the violent wreck, including a box truck, Sky5 video showed. All had front-end damage, and one car was totaled.

One person died after the crash, according to Caltrans.

#PacificPalisades: There’s a FULL CLOSURE on PCH near Chautauqua Blvd for a traffic collision that involved a fatality. Please lookout for first responders. Closure duration is unknown. pic.twitter.com/FBuF9W4jki — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) September 10, 2019

Officials did not immediately provide any information about any injuries.

All lanes have been shut down near Chautauqua Boulevard, according to Caltrans.

Motorists were getting around the crash site by driving on the northbound shoulder, which was alternately closed for both sides so cars could pass, according to the aerial footage.

Traffic was backed up for miles in the area amid the rush-hour morning commute.

It was unclear when the lanes would reopen. Caltrans advised drivers to be on the lookout for first responders in the area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.